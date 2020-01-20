West Yorkshire Police officer and 15 men appear at crown court charged with child sexual exploitation in Halifax

Have your say

A West Yorkshire Police officer and 15 men from Halifax have appeared in court today accused of offences relating to alleged historic child sexual exploitation in the town.

Amjad Hussain, 35, who also uses the surname Ditta, wore a dark navy sit as he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday for a plea hearing.

West Yorkshire Police previously said Hussain, of Court Lane, Halifax, is a police constable based within the force's protective services operations.

Hussain has been suspended from duty, a force spokesman has previously said.

He was not required to enter a plea to a single charge of sexual touching when he appeared in court on Monday, but 13 of his co-accused entered not guilty pleas to all the charges that they face.

The charges they face relate to the alleged abuse of three teenage girls in Halifax between 2006 and 2009.

The alleged victims were aged between 13 and 16 at the time.

The offence Hussain stands accused of is said to have taken place in 2009, when he was a serving officer.

He and his co-defendants, who are all from Halifax, were given bail and a provisional trial date was set for September 14.

Those who entered not guilty pleas on Monday were:

- Mohammed Vaqaas Abbas, 30, of Hyde Park Road, who denied three counts of rape and three of supplying a class C drug

- Nadeem Adalat, 34, of Thomas Street, who pleaded not guilty to four charges of rape and four of supply of a class C drug

- Sajid Adalat, 44, of Baines Street, who denies rape

- Waseem Adalat, 33, of Clare Road, denied two counts of rape, as well as single counts of trafficking, supply of a class C drug and common assault.

- Christopher Eastwood, 45, of Princeton Close, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of supply of a class C drug

- Mahtab Islam, 46, of Park Road, denied six counts of rape, three of supplying a class A drug, three of supplying a class C drug, two of sexual assault and one of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

- Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 34, of Parkinson Lane, denied a charge of rape

- Ishtiaq Latif, 32, of Chestnut Street, pleaded not guilty to sexual activity with a child

- Asad Mahmood, 33, of Hyde Park, denies two counts of rape, one of trafficking and one of common assault

- Younis Mohammed, 34, of Spring Hall Court, pleaded not guilty to rape and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

- Shahzad Nowaz, 40, of Gibraltar Road, has denied rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill

- Shazad Nazir, 44, of Queens Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and two of supply of a class C drug

- Sohail Zafar, 36, of Akeds Road, denied rape and supplying a class C drug.

As well as Hussain, Nadeem Nassir, 39, of Hopwood Lane, who faces charges of rape, supplying a class C drug and making threats to kill, did not enter any pleas.

Khalifa Mughal, 36, of Rawson Avenue, was also not arraigned.

He faces six counts of rape, as well as single counts of supply of a class C drug, supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.