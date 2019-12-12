West Yorkshire Police officer had sex with domestic abuse victim, misconduct hearing told

A Police officer who resigned after a sexual relationship with a domestic abuse victim will be barred from working for forces in England and Wales, a misconduct hearing panel was told.

Former Detective Constable Ben Robinson would have been sacked if he had not resigned and his name will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list, the hearing was told.

The hearing, held at West Yorkshire Police's headquarter's in Wakefield today (Dec 12), was told Robinson, 39, who worked in Kirklees district, was called to a domestic incident in December 2015 and became the officer in the case.

Whilst the criminal investigation was ongoing, DC Robinson engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with the female victim.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in October 2017 and later admitted the charge.

He was handed a nine month prison sentence suspended for two years, when he appeared at Preston Crown Court in September 2019.

He was also fined £1,200 and ordered to do 150 hour of unpaid work.

The relationship came to light after another officer became aware of it and reported their concerns to the force.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who then supervised the criminal investigation.

Detective Superintendent Richard Crinnion, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “We expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from our officers and staff in line with the Code of Ethics.

“Robinson has admitted misconduct in a public office which means he wilfully neglected to perform his duty to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the public’s trust without reasonable excuse or justification.”

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) set out a national strategy in October 2017 for addressing the issue of police officers and staff who abuse their position for a sexual purpose.

Detective Superintendent Crinnion added: “We need everyone; our officers and staff, victims, witnesses and suspects, to understand that police employees should not be abusing their position of trust and authority to form sexual relationships.

“It is thanks to one of our officers who learnt of this inappropriate relationship that this offending came to light."