West Yorkshire Police officer who had sexual relationship with domestic abuse victim to face misconduct hearing

A West Yorkshire Police officer who had a sexual relationship with a domestic abuse victim is to face a misconduct hearing.

Former Detective Constable Ben Robinson was called to a domestic incident in December 2015 and became the officer in the case.

It is alleged that whilst the criminal investigation was ongoing, DC Robinson engaged in a sexual relationship with the female victim.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in October 2017 and pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

DC Robinson was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Preston Crown Court in September 2019.

He was also fined £1200 and ordered to undertake 150 hour of unpaid work.

DC Robinson will face a misconduct panel in a hearing at the force's headquarters in Wakefield on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: "It is alleged that ex DC Robinson has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct."