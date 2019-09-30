West Yorkshire Police officer who 'repeatedly assaulted' former partner to face misconduct hearing

A West Yorkshire Police officer who is alleged to have repeatedly assaulted his former conduct is to face a misconduct hearing on Monday.

PC Dean Wolstencroft is alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

The misconduct hearing, held at the force's headquarters in Wakefield, is due to take place over two days.

A statement on the West Yorkshire Police website said: "PC Wolstencroft is alleged to have assaulted his former partner at their home address on multiple occasions during their relationship.

If misconduct is proven against PC Wolstencroft it could result in instant dismissal from the force.