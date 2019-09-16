West Yorkshire Police officers face misconduct hearing over investigation into murder of three-year-old Riley Siswick

Two West Yorkshire Police detectives and a constable are due to face a misconduct hearing today over the way they investigated the murder of a three-year-old boy.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, Detective Inspector George Bardell and PC Oliver Scoones are alleged to have breached professional standards of behaviour over the investigation into the death of Riley Siswick.

They face allegations that they failed to conduct a thorough investigation and prepared a report to a coroner that was incomplete or misleading.

All three men are scheduled to attend a misconduct hearing today (September 16) following a 10-month investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Riley died on February 6 2016 and the three officers were involved in investigating the circumstances of his death.

A referral was made to the IOPC in December 2016 by West Yorkshire Police in relation to the police investigation.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We launched an investigation which was competed in October 2017 when we concluded the three officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct,"

"West Yorkshire Police disagreed and in January 2018 we directed that a hearing take place. It will be for a panel to decide if the case against the officers is proven."

Following a fresh West Yorkshire Police investigation into Riley’s death, Kyle Campbell and Kayleigh Siswick were charged on November 2018.

On June 13 this year Campbell, who was 27 at the time of sentencing, was found guilty of murder and of causing or allowing the death of a child. He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years.

Siswick, who was also 27, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

DI Bardell and DCI Swift also face an allegation they failed to supervise an investigation appropriately and PC Scoones faces an allegation he attempted to influence a witness over the evidence they provided.

"The allegations, if proven, could be seen as a breach of their duties and responsibilities and of conduct that could discredit the police service or undermine public confidence in policing," said the watchdog.

There are two additional allegations against the officers that could be considered to be misconduct if proven, namely that DCI Swift failed to follow correct policies and procedures and that PC Scoones failed to properly co-operate with social services, added the IOPC