The unnamed victim, whose age has not been confirmed, was attacked in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, shortly before 11pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 August) to reports a man had been found seriously injured.
"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"His family has been informed and is being supported by officers. A police cordon remains in place around the area of parkland as investigations continue.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to pass it on via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1192.”