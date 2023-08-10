South Yorkshire Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in a park in Sheffield.

The unnamed victim, whose age has not been confirmed, was attacked in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, shortly before 11pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 August) to reports a man had been found seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended alongside the ambulance service and a man was found with suspected stab wounds to his chest. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His family has been informed and is being supported by officers. A police cordon remains in place around the area of parkland as investigations continue.