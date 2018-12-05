What to do if you see a homeless person on Leeds streets following death of well known rough sleeper

A well known rough sleeper in Leeds has died - this is what to do if you see someone struggling.

The news that the man had died broke early hours of Tuesday.

A well known homeless man died in Leeds

During periods of severe cold weather, additional emergency accommodation is provided by Leeds Council.

How to secure emergency accommodation or who to call if you spot a rough sleeper

During Office Hours (Monday – Thursday 8:30 - 4pm Friday 9:30 - 4pm)

Approaches are made via physical presentation at Leeds Housing Options 1st Floor, 2 great George street, LS2 8BA.

Out of Hours

Out of hours placements are made through the LHO ‘Out of hours’ response on 07891 273939.

The public can also notify the Street Outreach Team in Leeds if they are worried about a rough sleeper – contact can be made with this team on 0113 245 9445 or email via on Leeds.SOS@cgl.org.uk.

The Street Outreach Team work closely with the local authority to obtain suitable accommodation for rough sleepers and are in operation between 23.00 – 2.00 during the severe weather conditions.

-> This cafe is helping socially isolated people in Leeds

A spokesman for Leeds Council said: "The Council has signed up to a long standing government protocol to find accommodation for any person who requires it, irrespective of legal duty, when the temperature is forecast to be below zero for two nights in succession.

"The Leeds approach exceeds the government protocol described above, in that the arrangements are activated if the temperature is forecast to be below zero for one night and are not suspended until the first standard working day after the temperature has risen above zero.

"This means that during the period that Severe Weather Provision (SWP) arrangements are in place, no one needs to sleep on the streets of Leeds."