Mark Barrott, 54, was detained by officers from Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am on Thursday, August 19.

He has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of his wife Eileen Barrott, aged 50.

Eileen was found dead at the couple’s home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday.

He will be brought back to West Yorkshire to be interviewed by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation.”

Eileen was a nurse at St James' Hospital and had worked for the NHS since 1996.

A Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said her death had come as "a shock to her colleagues" and revealed that she had worked as a staff nurse in Leeds since 1996.

Paying tribute, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.

"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the Trust.

"Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the Trust in 1996.