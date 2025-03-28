Whitehall Road: Major route in Leeds city centre closed as police find body
At 7.48 this morning West Yorkshire Police officers were called to Whitehall Road at the junction with Globe Road.
All emergency services including an incident response team attended this morning.
The body of a man was found by officers.
A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the Yorkshire Post.
The AA reported long queues in the area, stating: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on Whitehall Road both ways from Springwell Road to Northern Street.”
More to follow.