Why police may stop your car in Leeds this weekend after 144 arrests in 13 days

Police have warned drivers that they will be out in force this weekend and through December.

West Yorkshire Police has just launched its annual Christmas drink and drug driving campaign and drivers in Leeds and across West Yorkshire will be stopped by officers for breath tests.

A total of 144 arrests have already been made in December by West Yorkshire Police for suspected drink drivers.

What police are doing in Leeds this week

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Every year we deal with a number of fatal or very serious incidents on our roads. In 2017 more than 800 people were seriously hurt and 43 people died in road traffic collisions. A number of these have been because of the influence of drink and drugs. This has led to the deaths of innocent drivers, passengers and pedestrians leaving the awful task for many officers having to go and tell a family that their loved one isn’t coming home.

"West Yorkshire Police have a breathalyzer kit in every Police vehicle and if you are drink or drug driving across the region you will face the consequences of your actions."

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Improving road safety remains a key issue for the public and a priority in my recently refreshed Police and Crime Plan, involving a mixture of education, enforcement and prevention activities.

“This national campaign aims to raise awareness and help reduce these issues, whilst reminding potential drink or drug drivers that West Yorkshire Police will be on the lookout.

"I hope that this initiative will help to underline what is important at this time of year, and it certainly isn’t making potentially dangerous decisions putting other people’s lives at risk to drive whilst unfit or under the influence.”