Witness appeal after van crashes into house in York

Witnesses are being sought after a van ploughed into the wall of a house in York.

It happened between 6.15pm and 6.45pm last night when a white Peugeot Expert van crashed into the property on Scarcroft Road.

North Yorkshire Police said today that nobody inside the house had been injured.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the driver and the movements after the collision."

Email email gareth.foster@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gareth Foster.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180101119.