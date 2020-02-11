Witnesses urged to come forward after woman killed in Coniston Hotel car park crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash at the grounds of the Coniston Hotel.

Judith Barbara Wadsworth, from Baildon, was believed to have been attending her daughter's wedding at the hotel on Friday when she was struck by a Range Rover and killed.

The hotel's director Nick Bannister, 60, was arrested and released pending further investigation.

North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone who was near the scene at the time to come forward, particularly the driver of a silver or grey car who may have important information.

The car drove through the hotel grounds, past the main entrance in the direction of the spa and off-road centre at around 5.20pm on the day of the incident.

Police also want to hear from any pedestrians who were in the carpark or entering or leaving the hotel’s main entrance around the same time.

They want anyone who was in the area of the hotel entrance and saw either a female pedestrian with blonde hair wearing a light-coloured coat or a green Range Rover driving away from the hotel entrance to get in touch.

Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “Today we’re appealing to trace anyone who was in the vicinity of the incident at around 5.20pm, whether they were on foot or in a vehicle.

“We’re particularly keen to talk to the occupants of the silver or grey car, as they could have key information.

“During a collision investigation, information that may seem unimportant to the public can actually be very valuable.

“So we’d urge anyone who attended the Coniston Hotel on Friday to think hard about where they were around the time of the incident. Even small details could help our investigation.”

In a statement, Mrs Wadsworth’s family described her as a “beautiful selfless person” and a “devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by everyone who knew her”.

Mrs Wadsworth’s family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers from North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to the incident, or the incident itself, or was in the vicinity at the time, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emma Drummond or Mark Patterson.

You can also email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 12200022021.