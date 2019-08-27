Woman, 72, seriously injured in dog bite attack in Yeadon

An elderly woman is in hospital and a man has been arrested following a dog attack in Leeds.

Detectives have cordoned off an area around Engine Fields in Yeadon this morning after the 72-year-old woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog.

West Yorkshire Police say they were called at 9.39am following reports of the attack near Engine Fields at Kirk Lane, Yeadon.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where she remains in a serious, but stable, condition.

The dog has been seized and a 22-year-old man as been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences. He remained in custody this afternoon.

A scene remains in place at the site this afternoon as detectives conduct their investigation.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident this morning or who has any other information that could assist the investigation.

“We understand there may have been previous incidents in the same area where people have been chased by the same dog and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has been involved in those.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 548 of August 27.