Woman ,83, who killed husband while suffering from dementia is sentenced

An 83-year-old Yorkshire woman has been given a hospital order after admitting killing her 85-year-old husband at their home in Sheffield last year.

Marjorie Grayson, of Orgreave Lane, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at an earlier hearing in March.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how emergency services were called to the home of Marjorie and Alan Grayson at around 9.45am on September 13, 2018.

Mr Grayson was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after they arrived.

A post mortem examination confirmed he had died of stab wounds.

Following Mrs Grayson's arrest, she was medically assessed and diagnosed as being in the early stages of ‘behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia’. This can cause individuals to behave in a manner which is completely out of character.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “This is a terribly sad case and it has had a profound impact on the family. I would like to extend my thanks to them for acting with dignity throughout the investigation at what must have been an incredibly difficult time in their lives.

“The investigation found no history between Alan and Marjorie Grayson that provided any explanation to the events of that day, which makes the circumstances so very unexpected and tragic for everyone connected.”

Mrs Grayson was sentenced to a Section 37 Hospital Order.