Woman, 85, confronted by burglar while sitting at home in Bridlington

An 85-year-old woman was confronted by a burglar while she was sitting at home in Bridlington.

The man had smashed a key safe and then entered through the back door to the house in St Mary's Crescent.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "He demanded the woman’s handbag which contained cash, a bank card, and a bus pass before he ran out with it.

"The 85-year-old was left very shaken but wasn’t hurt."

Now officers are appealing for the public's help in identifying the man who carried out the burglary at around 2.30pm on Friday, June 8.

He is described as being a thin, white man, between 5ft 5in and 5ft 9in, with dark hair and an unshaven face.

He was wearing dark clothes at the time of the break-in.

Anyone who recognises the man described, saw anything at the time, or has any information about the break-in is urged to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting reference 16/61953/18.