Woman allegedly raped and stabbed in West Yorkshire as 37-year-old man arrested

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly raped and stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning (Jan 4).

Police were called at 12.38am to reports a woman had been the victim of a serious sexual assault and then stabbed in Castleford.

A police cordon was set up near the Carlton Lanes centre.

Specially trained officers are supporting the victim whose condition is described as stable, police said.

Patrols are being increased in the area to reassure local residents.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 64 of Saturday 4 January