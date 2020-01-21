Woman arrested after 12-year-old boy shot in Yorkshire

Have your say

Police have made a further arrest as part of an investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Northern Avenue in Arbourthorne, Sheffield at around 3.45pm on Sunday January 12, where the boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He has since been discharged but is still undergoing medical treatment.

Officers have now made a further arrest as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

She remains in custody, police said.

This brings the total number of arrests to four.

Two men, both aged 30, arrested last week, have been released on bail.

Stephen Dunford, 25, of Fellbrigg Road, remains on remand charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Officers continue to appeal for information, please call 101 quoting incident number 516 of 12 January 2020 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit information via their website crimestoppers-uk.org.