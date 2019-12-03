Woman arrested in connection with missing 12-year-old Yorkshire boy

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a missing 12-year-old Yorkshire boy.

Jamie O'Sullivan was reported missing from the Haigh Moor Lane area of Swallownest in Sheffield last Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed that after receiving information suggesting individuals are deliberately hindering officers' efforts to find the schoolboy, a 45-year-old woman from Sheffild has been arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Children Act.

She remains in police custody as enquiries continue in Beighton and Swallownest, as detectives believe Jamie is staying with people known to him in these areas of the city.

Acting Detective Inspector Nigel Taaffe said: “We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of public support we have had in our efforts to find Jamie.

“We still believe Jamie is with people he knows and understand he has been in contact with family members, but our officers have a duty to ensure Jamie is safe and well, which is why our investigation continues.

“We are aware there are a number of local community forums and pages on social media where individuals are discussing search parties and engaging in house-to-house enquiries. While we appreciate local communities are trying to help, the nature of this fast-moving inquiry would suggest this type of activity might in fact hinder our search for Jamie.

“We’re aware some individuals may have been given advice by officers about engaging in this type of activity, which has led to some confusion. To be absolutely clear, we would ask members of the public to refrain from carrying out any activity that would normally be coordinated or led by specially trained police officers.

“We know many of you are worried about Jamie, as are we, but we do not support individuals going house-to-house and knocking on doors – we need to be sure the information gathered is brought into the investigation, which is why this type of task is completed by our officers."

Anyone with information can call police on 101.