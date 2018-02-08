Woman attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Hull: Police release E-Fit image of a suspect

Have your say

POLICE have released an E-Fit image of one of two men who attacked and robbed a woman at knifepoint in Hull.

The 31-year-old woman was targeted as she walked along 8th Avenue in Hull at 10.30pm on Sunday February 4.

They demanded money and her phone.

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "She reported that one of the men was threatening her with a Stanley knife so she handed over her phone.

"The man then is alleged to have attacked her causing minor injuries to her neck.

"If you were in the area of 8th Avenue at 10.30pm on Sunday or can identify the man shown in this E-fit please call us on 101 quoting log 528 04/02/18."