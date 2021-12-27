Woman charged with attempted murder after child found injured at house in Keighley on Christmas Eve

The child, whose age has not been released, was found seriously injured at the house and their condition is now stable.

Lisa Shackleton, of Woodhouse Way, Keighley, was arrested on Friday following a report of a concern for safety.

Woodhouse Way

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed she has now been charged and appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court this morning. She was remanded in custody.