Woman charged with murder of man in Doncaster

Have your say

A WOMAN has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead at a flat in Doncaster.

Lindsey Fletcher, 38, of St James' Street, Doncaster, will appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court next week charged with the murder of 72-year old Michael Eaton.

Mr Eaton's body was found in a flat in Low Road in the Balby area at 12.20pm on Boxing Day.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw Mr Eaton between lunchtime on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Detectives are also asking for any information about items which may have been taken from Mr Eaton's property, including bloodstained clothing and cleaning products, which might have been dumped in Balby.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 321 of 26 December 2017, or to ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.