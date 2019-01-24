Woman died after truck reversed out of Garforth Leeds junction and hit her say police as driver released

A woman died at the scene after she was hit by a truck which was reversing out of a junction off Main Street Garforth, police in Leeds said today.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on an unnamed road off Main Street leading to Halliday Road in Garforth.

A police statement said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision occurred yesterday (January 23) on an unnamed road off Main Street leading down to Halliday Road, Garforth.

"The collision happened at 2.20pm, after a Mercedes Drop side truck had reversed out of the junction onto Main Street, where it was in collision with a 71-year-old female pedestrian.

"The 34-year-old male driver of the drop side truck was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has been interviewed and released under investigation."

Detective Sergeant Alison Webb of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said; “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate this incident which has resulted in the death of 71-year-old woman.

“We appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the Mercedes truck prior to the collision to contact police.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision with dash cam footage.

“Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 870 of 23 January.”