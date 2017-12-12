Woman involved in crash near Northallerton was four times drink drive limit

A woman has been charged with drink driving after being found to be four times over the limit.

Police were called after a collision between a Renault Clio, an Alfa Romeo and a Volkswagen Polo on the A168 at Thornton-le-Moor near Northallerton in North Yorkshire.

When police arrived at the scene and started enquiries to establish the circumstances, a roadside breath test found that the 41-year-old woman driver of the Renault Clio was four times the legal limit for alcohol.

She is set to appear in court later this month.