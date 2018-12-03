Woman is racially abused and assaulted by dog-walker as she walks to work in York

Police have today appealed for witnesses to a racially aggravated assault on a woman in the street in York.

The victim had been walking to work when a woman walking a dog approached her and verbally abused her before physically assaulting her, police said.

It happened on Greendykes Lane with the junction of Barstow Avenue at 9.45am on November 19.

The suspect is described as white, in her early 60s, 5ft 2ins and of medium to large build.

She had light brown, frizzy hair in a short bob and was wearing a light grey three-quarter-length padded coat.

Her dog was a small Jack Russell which was white with brown patches.

Witnesses can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.