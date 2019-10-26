Woman killed after being hit by a bus in Yorkshire

Have your say

A woman has been killed after being hit by a bus in Yorkshire.

At 6.30pm on Friday,October 25 a 62-year-old pedestrian was hit by a single-decker bus on Westgate in Huddersfield.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were in place while the scene was examined.

It reopened at 12.45am.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13190549704.