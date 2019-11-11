Woman left with cut after incident outside The Barbican Centre in York

Have your say

A woman was left with a cut to her eye after an incident outside The Barbican Centre in York.

It happened between 7pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, November 7.

The woman, who is in her late twenties, sustained a small cut above her left eye and some swelling.

No medical assistance was required.

A man, also in his late twenties, was arrested.

He was bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Investigator 6437 Swift.

Alternatively, you can email Katie.Swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk