Woman screamed for help in Keighley incident being investigated by police

Police are investigating reports of a woman screaming for help as she was driven off in a car in West Yorkshire.

The woman, is thought to have been in her late teens or early twenties, and was seen getting into a silver or white vehicle, similar in size to a people carrier, close to the post office in Central Drive at about 7.30pm last Friday.

As the vehicle drove off towards Brackenbank Grove a woman’s voice was heard to shout for help.

The vehicle is believed to have had tinted or blacked out windows and a sliding door and now West Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who saw the suspicious incident to get in touch.

Det Insp Matt Walker, of Bradford District CID, said: “The incident was allegedly witnessed by children who were quite upset about what they saw.

“The woman is described as white and of slim build. She was described as having shoulder length black hair and black leggings and got into the vehicle with a male, who was described as Asian.

“Police have not received any matching missing person reports, but we are keen to locate this woman and make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log 1775 of 9 March.