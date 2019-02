Have your say

A crash between a car and a pedestrian has left a female pedestrian in a serious condition.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 1.49pm to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Adel Leeds

The collision happened at the junction of Farrar Lane and Whinfield.

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

More in news: Oakwood burglaries - the locations and CCTV images