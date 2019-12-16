Woman seriously injured after being hit by police car in Bradford

Have your say

The police watchdog is investigating after a woman in her sixties was hit by a marked police car in Bradford.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened in Lilycroft Road, Manningham, on Monday afternoon.

Lilycroft Road, Bradford (Photo: Google).

A West Yorkshire Police car hit a woman crossing the road at around 4.45pm.

It happened near the Cliffe Road junction and the marked police car was travelling towards Girlington.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was airlifted to hospital .

Disturbing footage of the incident has been posted online.

An IOPC spokesman said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact our investigators via Witness@policeconduct.gov.uk or 0800 096 9070."