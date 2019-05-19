Woman 'severely injured' after being hit in domestic assault in street

A woman was taken to hospital after she was injured in a horrific domestic attack in a north Leeds village.

Police taped off the junction in Shadwell on Saturday evening after the victim, a woman in her early thirties, was assaulted.

The junction of Coal Road and Main Street in Shadwell where a woman was attacked in a domestic assault

The cross road at Main Street and Coal Road was cordoned off throughout the evening after a passing driver saw the injured woman and called 999.

Officers were at the scene from 9pm until after midnight, while an ambulance was also called to take the woman to hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Residents said officers at the cordon told them it was a "domestic incident".

A female neighbour, who did not want to be named, described how she heard shouting at around 9pm and went outside to find the victim with serious injuries.

"I heard shouting and went to see if whoever it was was okay.

"A woman had been attacked in what looked like a domestic.

"Someone driving past had already stopped to call 999 so I sat with her until the ambulance came and took her to hospital. She'd been hit quite severely and her injuries looked very serious.

READ MORE: Detectives still investigating 'attempted child abduction'

"It was about an hour and twenty minutes before it all wrapped up and then the police came and took a statement."

The resident added that the woman's attacker "drove off" after the incident.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.