Woman sexually assaulted outside Club Mission in Leeds - CCTV appeal

Detectives investigating a sexual assault outside a Leeds nightclub have released images of a man they want to trace.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the woman had been stood with a friend in the smoking area of Club Mission in the moments before the attack on February 5.

British Transport Police want to identify the man pictured in these CCTV images.

Also in crime: Pillion passenger thought he “must be dead” as scooter crashed during Leeds police chase



The friends were approached by a man who they did not know at around 1am.

A BTP spokesman said: "He tried to engage them in conversation before sexually assaulting one of the women.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation."

Also in crime: Leeds mum glassed in face in Leeds bar after dancefloor row with group of women



Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 376 of 10/02/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.