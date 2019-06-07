Woman stabbed to death in Halifax as teen is arrested on suspicion of murder

A teenager has been been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing incident in the early hours of this morning.

A 16-year-old was arrested by police after the incident on Cumberland Close in Halifax at around 5:30am.

Live updates as teen arrested as part of murder investigation in Halifax

Officers were called by ambulance to reports that a 23-year-old woman had received stab wounds.

Emergency treatment was undertaken at the scene and she was transported to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar is investigating the incident and said: “Clearly people will be shocked by the nature of this incident and we are doing all we can to provide additional support and reassurance to the local community.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances and at this stage I would ask that any witnesses or anyone with further information contact the non-emergency number 101.”

