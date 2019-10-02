Woman taken to hospital after being attacked through open car window in Yorkshire

A woman was taken to hospital after being attacked through an open car window in Yorkshire.

The woman, in her 20s, was punched in the jaw through the stationary car window while she was sitting in the passenger seat.

A woman was attack as she sat inside a car. Photo: Google.

She needed hospital treatment after the attack.

A man inside the car was also assaulted.

It happened at about 9.45pm on Friday, August 9 in Reeth Road in Richmond.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with he incident.

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A further suspect, 32-year-old Ross Hemington, who has links to both Richmond and Darlington, is wanted for recall to prison for breach of his licence and he remains at large.

Hemington is wanted by police for questioning in connection with the attack on the woman.

Two further men who were involved in the attack on both the woman and the man remain unidentified.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12190146668 .