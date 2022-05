The crash happened at the roundabout on Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane at 9.30 on Saturday, May 7.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was blocked for several hours.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police were unable to confirm the extend of her injuries.

The road is now cleared and diverted bus services have returned to normal.