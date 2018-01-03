Woman threw barrel of water over burglar as he fled house in Beverley

Police in Beverley are hunting a burglar who was caught inside a woman's house this evening.

Humberside Police said the woman had returned home to Curlew Close at 6pm to find a man inside.

When she confronted him, the man ran past her and disappeared in the direction of Sheldrake Way and Copendale Road.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw a man described as being around 6ft and slim, wearing jeans and a grey hoodie.

"He may have been wet as the woman managed to throw a barrel of water over the man as he left her property."

The spokesman said the force wanted to make residents aware of the break-in and urged them to make sure their windows and doors were locked, even when they were at home.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 101, quoting log 432 of 03/01/2018.