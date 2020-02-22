Woman trapped in upside down car on Yorkshire road saved by app on her phone

A woman was saved by an app on her phone after rolling off a road and flipping her car upside down.

Police in North Yorkshire revealed what happened and how the woman's use of the app helped save her.

North Yorkshire Police reported the incident (stock photo)

At about 8pm on Friday night the woman rolled her Mazda off the A19 in Thirsk. The car flipped over and left her trapped in it. Nobody saw the car or reported it, but the woman managed to call for help and her dad then talked to her about the What Three Words app, which she used to pinpoint her exact location.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "WHAT THREE WORDS. Another example of the benefits of this location tool.

"Around 8pm last night a young lady rolled her Mazda off the A19 at Thirsk.

"Due to the precarious position of her upturned car she was unable to get out and had no real idea where she was. No-one stopped, No-one reported it.

"She managed to ring her dad in Shrewsbury who talked her through the What Three Words App.

"Dad then rang our York Control Room, with the relevant words, who were able to pin point the collision. We kept a three way conversation with daughter, dad and control for the four minutes it took officers to get on scene. Driver released and luckily OK. We can not stress the importance and benefits of this location tool."