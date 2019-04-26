Woman victim of serious sexual assault at woodland beauty spot

A woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in an East Yorkshire beauty spot, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Beverley Westwood on Thursday night, following concerns for the safety of a woman.

Humberside Police has said today it is treating the incident as a suspected serious sexual assault.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Nicholson said: “A woman was spotted by a member of the public yesterday evening around 5pm in a very distressed state in woodlands near to the racecourse in Beverley.

“Officers and ambulance crews quickly attended and, following our initial enquiries into what happened, a cordon was put up to preserve the scene.

“The woman was immediately given the appropriate support by specialist officers and medical professionals as our investigation got underway.

“Today, owing to the distressed state of the woman last night, we still need to carry out to further enquiries to find out the exact circumstances behind this.

“I do, however, want to make it very clear that I believe this to be an isolated incident and not related to any other ongoing investigations.

“There may have been a lot of people around the area yesterday as a race meeting had been held at the racecourse, and I am appealing to them if they saw anything to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 referring to log 416 of April 25.