Woman who died at Barnsley post office named by police as Deborah Jane Neale

Have your say

A woman who died at a Barnsley post office has today been named by police as Deborah Jane Neale.

Miss Neale, 60, was found dead at her home in Barnsley Road, Cudworth, at around 11.15pm on April 19.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but Miss Neale was sadly pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination has taken place but has proved inconclusive.

Further tests are now being carried out to determine exactly how she died.

Miss Neale's family have today released this picture of her, but have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives are continuing with their enquiries and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw Miss Neale on Friday 19 April, so they can establish where she had been earlier that day, what she had been doing and who she was with.

"If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1102 of 19 April 2019."