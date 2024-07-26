Woman who worked at North Yorkshire school jailed for sexual abuse against young boy
Acasia Welburn, 26, has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.
She pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.
Welburn, of New Road in Telford, appeared at York Crown Court for sentencing on Friday July 26.
Her reign of abuse took place while she was working at a school in North Yorkshire where she worked in a trusted care position.
Welburn started sexual contact with a teenage boy.
She initially made contact with the boy on social media which involved the sharing of sexual messages and images.
A shocking string of abuse followed on from this when she met the victim on a regular basis for sexual intercourse in her car and flat, the court was told.
Detective Constable Alison Morris of North Yorkshire Police’s non recent sexual abuse team said: “I cannot commend the victim enough for their incredible courage and determination that they have shown.
“This is another case which demonstrates it is possible for victims to seek and receive justice.
“We would encourage anyone who has been affected by any offending to make contact with the police, you will be supported and listened to.”