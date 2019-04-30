Worries for missing elderly man last seen in seaside coffee shop

Police are searing for an elderly man who has been reported missing after leaving a coffee shop in North Yorkshire.

Carl Edward Howell, who is 83, was last seen at midday today (Tuesday) at A Sea Drift Coffee shop on Seaton Garth in Staithes, near Whitby.

He is described as a white man of medium build who is 5ft8ins tall with grey hair. He was wearing a blue padded jacket, olive green trousers and brown suede lace up shoes when he went missing. It is also believed he is wearing a baseball cap.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Carl’s welfare and urge anything who thinks they might have seen him to get in touch."

Anyone who has seen Carl or who has information on his whereabouts should call North Yorkshire Police through 101.