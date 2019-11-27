X Factor hopeful Ariel Burdett found dead with knife wound at Leeds house, inquest opening told

Have your say

An inquest opening into the death of X Factor hopeful Ariel Burdett has heard she was found at a house in Leeds.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard a kitchen knife was next to the 38-year-old's body, which was found on a double bed in a bedroom at the house on Holborn Street in Woodhouse.

Ariel Burdett'Photo credit: X Factor / ITV

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach said employees of her landlord went to the property on November 4 after concerns were raised, but there was no response.

Mr Leach said on November 12 they entered the property with the help of a locksmith and found Ms Burdett laid on her back on a double bed with blood on the carpet.

The inquest heard a six-inch kitchen knife with blood on the blade was found next to her.

Paramedics attended and declared Ms Burdett dead at 1.45pm that day.

Mr Leach said a report by pathologist Dr Lisa Barker gave her preliminary view of the cause of death as incised wound to the neck.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

West Yorkshire Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Burdett's death.

Ms Burdett, also known as Ara Amy Starblaze, appeared on the X Factor in 2008.

The former Horbury School pupil described herself as a holistic vocal coach.

To begin her audition, Ms Burdett told the judges: "First of all let's sort this out. I am not a number, I am a human being."

She then tore her contestant number from her shirt and threw it towards head judge Simon Cowell.

Following her performance, Simon described her singing as "atrocious" and she was escorted from the set.

A video of the audition has since been viewed more than 3 million times.