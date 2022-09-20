Revd Smith joined York Minster as Canon Pastor in September 2013 and was appointed Acting Dean of York in January 2022, following the appointment of the previous Dean, The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, as the Bishop of Portsmouth.

The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of St James Cathedral in Chicago, was announced as the new Dean of York in July and will take up his post in November.

Revd Smith said: “I was ordained in 1983 and worked in parish ministry for 30 years before moving to York Minster as pastor.

“It has been a huge privilege to minister here for almost ten years with a great community and some fantastic colleagues.