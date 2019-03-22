York city centre street no longer cornered off by bomb squad

A cordon put in place by the bomb squad in York city centre street has been removed.

The cordon was in place in the Micklegate area of York after a suspicious item was received at a property on the road.

It was put in place at the request of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Police had advised members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the investigation into the package was carried out.

Police reported the incident at 1pm.

The cordon was lifted just before 2pm on Friday, 22 March.

Police have released no further information at this time.