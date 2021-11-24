York Minster incident: Man arrested after being safely brought down from top of historic Minster

A man has been arrested after climbing to the top of scaffolding on York's historic Minster building.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 8:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 8:58 am

North Yorkshire Police had issued a warning for members of the public to steer clear of the Minster area of the city late last night (November 23) after a man had climbed to the top of the famous old building.

A statement from the force at the time said its main priority - working alongside other emergency services - was to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

The man was brought down at around 3am and has now been arrested.

An update from North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident at York Minster was brought to a safe conclusion just after 3am today (Nov 24). The man was brought down safely by officers and subsequently arrested for criminal damage."

