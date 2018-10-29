York police issue CCTV appeal after 17-year-old boy seriously assaulted at KUDA nightclub

Police in York have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace after a 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted at one of the city's nightclubs.

The assault happened at KUDA at 1.30am on June 24 but the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of a suspected detached retina and multiple abrasions.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV images as they believe that they may have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Abigail.Bambridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Abigail Bambridge.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180115000 when passing on information.