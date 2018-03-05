York police need to identify this man after fake £50 notes were used in city

Police investigating the use of fake £50 notes in York have released further CCTV images as they continue to seek information.

An initial appeal was made after a man used counterfeit Bank of Ireland £50 notes to purchase low value goods from a number of shops at Monks Cross Shopping Park on February 8.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "Enquiries have found that on the same day, the man also used a Bank of Ireland counterfeit £50 note in the York Minster Gift Shop to purchase a low value toy.

"Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police."

Email Rachel.Shaw289@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Rachel Shaw.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone passing on information in response to this appeal is asked to quote reference 12180025678.