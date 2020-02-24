York's most wanted criminal arrested after 17 months on the run

Have your say

York's most wanted criminal, Alfred Phillip Dear (snr) has been arrested after 17 months on the run.

The 46-year-old was arrested in Swaffham, Norfolk on Saturday and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court later today.

Dear, previously of York and Hull, was the head of an organised crime gang who peddledheroin and cocaine in York.

He was found guilty in his absence of conspiracy to supply class A drugs on October 26, 2018.

After failing to turn up at court for sentencing in December 2018, he was sentenced in his absence to 21 years’ imprisonment which also included three years for a raid on a cash machine in East Yorkshire.

An investigation was launched to locate him including several public appeals for information about his whereabouts.

He is now in custody.