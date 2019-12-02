Yorkshire boy critically injured after being hit by bus as he crossed road

Have your say

A Yorkshire boy has been critically injured after being hit by a bus in Sheffield.

Officers are appealing for information after a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Retford Road, Sheffield earlier today (2 December).

At 7.34am, it is reported that a bus was in collision with a boy as he crossed the road just prior to the junction with Beaver Hill Road.

The 13-year-old was transported to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition, police confirmed.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and are particularly keen to hear from any drivers with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 with incident number 133 of 2 December.