John Cowley, 37, admitted that the home he shared with his girlfriend Brooke Carr, 28, was an "absolute dump", with the two children who were found living there subjected to "horrendous" conditions, according to a social worker.

Officers visited Cowley and Carr's home in May 2021 after a referral was made by the charity NSPCC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley initially refused to let officers into his home and upon entry, they discovered the house in a "disgusting" state.

Cowley and Carr, both of Staveley Street, Edlington, each pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect at Sheffield Crown Court on October 4, 2023.

The two children have since been placed into foster care.

Cowley and Carr were arrested on suspicion of neglect.

An investigation by our Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team discovered that Cowley and Carr had failed to look after the two children's hygiene and seek medical assistance for illnesses caused by their lack of care.

When officers asked Cowley to explain the reason behind the state of the house, he told them during his interview: "I'm not going to sugar-coat it, we were both just pure lazy".

Cowley and Carr, both of Staveley Street, Edlington, each pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect at Sheffield Crown Court on October 4, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences relate to periods of neglect between 2017 and 2021 in respect of two children.

The pair appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on April 19, with Cowley jailed for two years and three months and Carr given a two-year prison sentence.

Detective Inspector Simon Leake, from Doncaster's PVP team, said: "Cowley and Carr had absolutely no regard for the welfare of the two children who had no choice but to live in disgusting conditions that were unsafe and causing them to become ill.

"We are glad the children are now receiving appropriate care and support and I would like to commend the hard work of our partners in helping to gather evidence as part of a long running investigation into this case of neglect.