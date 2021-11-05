Yorkshire driver who gave false details to avoid 26 speeding fines in four months is jailed

Over a two-year period Hassan Shaukat, 22, was caught by 28 speed cameras in a number of different vehicles, with an astonishing 26 activated over a four-month period.

When Shaukat, of Killinghall Road, Bradford, received the notice of intended prosecution for the offences, he provided false information in a bid to avoid accruing points on his licence.

Bradford Crown Court

Shaukat’s dishonesty was uncovered in January this year following a policing investigation, which linked him to the offences, and he was later charged with perverting the course of justice.

He appeared before Bradford Crown Court on October 10 where he pleaded guilty.

On Thursday November 4, Shaukat was sentenced to 12 months in prison, disqualified from driving for two years and six months, and ordered to pay a £156 fine.

Rachel Wainwright of West Yorkshire Police’s Casualty Reduction Unit said: “Shaukat has shown a blatant disregard for the safety of road users and the consequences of speeding by providing false information, thinking he was above the law.

“I welcome Shaukat’s sentencing because his behaviour was not only dangerous, but also repeated on a number of occasions.